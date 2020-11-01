Menu
Police were at the scene this morning. Photo by Frank Redward
Blood and fingerprint dust at CBD crime scene

Janine Watson
1st Nov 2020 11:17 AM
A crime scene was established at The Coffs Hotel early on Sunday morning.

It is understood an altercation took place between two men outside the CBD pub overnight.

Early reports suggest the fight may have escalated into a stabbing.

Reports of a stabbing in Coffs Harbour CBD overnight.
Blood could be seen on the path outside the pub this morning. Finger print dust was also at the scene and police tape was wrapped around the trees fronting the Pacific Highway entrance.

The Advocate understands that investigators are using CCTV footage from the hotel to help with their investigations.

The Coffs Hotel is located on the corner of the Pacific Highway and West High Street.

NSW Police Media has confirmed that Coffs/Clarence Police are investigating and a statement will be issued in the coming hours.

More details to come.

coffs clarence police district fights police news stabbing the coffs hotel
Coffs Coast Advocate

