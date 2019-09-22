This bloke just tried to save a stranger's house with a hose

WHILE a family's house was getting destroyed with flames this afternoon, a man who didn't even know them swung into action to try and salvage their home.

Jacob Vidler, who lives near the Coffs Harbour home gutted by fire on Sunday, said he knew something wasn't right when he could see smoke nearby.

"We were just pulling into home and noticed one of the houses up the road had smoke coming out of the roof," Jacob said.

"So we pulled over to see what was happening and it turns out it was a pretty big fire.

"I got my wife to ring the fireys and police and I grabbed the next-door neighbours hose and did what we could until the professionals got here."

The house Jacob was trying to save belonged to people he hasn't "had anything anything to do with", but he said his instincts took over.

"I don't think it's anything special, everyone does it."

Jacob said he could feel the heat of the flames from 20m away.

"There was a lot of smoke bellowing out and it was super hot, it was pretty devastating really.

"Eventually the heat smashed the front window and that's where the flames were escaping from."

Jacob battled the blaze until the fire and rescue team arrived, who took over and were able to get the fire under control.