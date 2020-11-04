BLOG: State of Origin 2020 Game 1: NSW Blues v QLD Maroons

Bookmakers have installed the Blues as hot $1.34 favourites to win a third straight Origin series, but coach Wayne Bennett scoffed at suggestions the Maroons would lose 3-0.

Bookmakers have installed the Blues as hot $1.34 favourites to win a third straight Origin series, but coach Wayne Bennett scoffed at suggestions the Maroons would lose 3-0.

Well it's that time of year again … it's just a few months late and it's being played on a cricket ground.

BUT ORIGIN IS BACK AND WE'RE BLOODY EXCITED!

Join us here as we keep you up to date right throughout the night as we give you the latest news and views on Maroons v Blues, while completely ignoring what's happening in the USA.

Get around State of Origin!

WHAT TIME IS GAME 1 IN EACH STATE?

QLD: 7:10PM NSW: 8:10PM SA: 7:40PM

MAROONS' INJURY SHOCK

It looks like Brenko Lee's Origin dream may be over before it begins. Lee, who had been cleared to play after hurting himself at training, has limped off Adelaide Oval before the game has even begun. Shattering for Brenko and Maroons fans.

NSW EXPECTED TO WIN

Bookmakers have installed the Blues as hot $1.34 favourites to win a third straight Origin series, but coach Wayne Bennett scoffed at suggestions the Maroons would lose 3-0.

This is Queensland's greatest challenge since 1995, when the Paul Vautin-coached Maroons - dubbed "Neville Nobodies" - overcame the loss of star Super League-aligned players to beat NSW 3-0 in the greatest upset in Origin history.

"I have faith in the quality of players here," Bennett said.

"We believe we have picked the best players we can and after that, I have to give them confidence to get the job done. What the critics or NSW want to say has no relevance to me."