Chocolate-loving thief makes off with Cadbury Caramilk bars

Crystal Jones
16th Jul 2020 11:48 AM
POLICE are hoping a man can help them with their investigations after three blocks of Cadbury Caramilk were stolen.

At 8.23am Wednesday a man was witnessed allegedly taking three blocks of Cadbury Caramilk chocolate from a shop on Woongarra St, Bundaberg Central.

Police are seeking assistance from members of the public to help identify the person pictured who they believe may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Police are investigating the matter and request that if anyone has any information in relation to the matter to contact police on 131 444 and quote QP2001462455.

Bundaberg News Mail

