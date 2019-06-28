BLOCKBUSTER: Comets meet Ghosts with it all on the line

CENTRE OF ATTENTION: Peter Uikelotu and Dylan Collett will clash this Sunday in the huge Coffs Harbour Comets v Grafton Ghosts game.

CENTRE OF ATTENTION: Peter Uikelotu and Dylan Collett will clash this Sunday in the huge Coffs Harbour Comets v Grafton Ghosts game. Sam Flanagan/Trevor Veale

RUGBY LEAGUE: It all comes down to this.

On Sunday, Coffs Harbour Comets and Grafton Ghosts meet in the biggest regular season game of the year at Geoff King Motors Oval.

What's at stake? The minor premiership and a smoother path to this year's grand final.

Comets coach Vaughn Dawes said the Ghosts clash is always a marquee fixture but this year even more so.

"Ever since they've been in the comp it's one of the games you look forward to. It's always good, hard footy,” Dawes said.

When the two sides met in round four at Grafton, it was the Ghosts who proved a class above with a 38-12 victory.

Dawes said ever since that match his troops have had an eye on the return fixture.

"Yeah without doubt we have. We're under no false pretences they're the team to beat,” he said.

"I wasn't happy with our performance up there, I think it was 12-12 at half-time and then we struggled to score again. It just wasn't up to the level you need to beat Grafton.

"What we learnt from that game is we have a concentration deficiency and so it's been our goal to produce a complete game of football since.

"I'm not worried we haven't been able to do it yet, but sooner or later we're going to have to show we can do it and do it consistently in the finals.”

Although the Comets won't be at full strength for the pivotal encounter, Dawes has the luxury of being able to select the same 17 for the third week in a row.

"I hadn't even been able to pick the same team twice in a row before this run, so to have the same team for three weeks gives us a bit of continuity.”

Kick off in first grade is 2.45pm. The day begins with ladies league tag at 11am.

In other games this Sunday the Woolgoolga Seahorses host the Sawtell Panthers, the Macksville Sea Eagles entertain the Bellingen Valley Dorrigo Magpies and the South Grafton Rebels will look to get back in the winner's circle against the Orara Valley Axemen.