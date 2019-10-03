BLOCKBUSTER: Big Bash match coming to Coffs THIS summer

COFFS Harbour has secured a huge sporting event for this summer, with the Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers set to do battle in a BBL blockbuster.

The match is set to take place at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Sunday, January 5 2020.

It's the first time the Sixers have taken a BBL match to a regional venue with the newly refurbished stadium providing the perfect setting for a highly anticipated clash.



After consultation with, and the support of the SCG, the Sixers were able to take the match to the regional centre after a scheduling clash with the New Year's Test.



"It has taken a lot of work to be able to bring this fixture to the region, but we are very excited to be coming to Coffs Harbour this summer for the Big Bash," said Sixers General Manager Jodie Hawkins.



"Coffs is a beautiful part of Northern NSW and the opportunity to bring the game to the cricket participants and fans in the region and surrounding areas is an exciting prospect."



Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight is excited to usher in another premier sporting event for the region.



"It's fantastic and says a huge amount about our reputation as a destination of choice," Mayor Knight said. \

"I am looking forward to welcoming both the Sydney Sixers and the Adelaide Strikers to the Coffs Coast, especially as this high energy, entertaining format of cricket is normally only played in capital cities.

"With the C.ex Coffs International Stadium being the only regional NSW venue chosen to host a round of Big Bash, I'm sure it's going to be a full house."



The match has been made possible through a contribution from the NSW Government's ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Legacy Fund. The Fund will provide a grant to Coffs Harbour Council to help stage the match which is one of 78 projects to receive more than $2 million in grants as part of Round 2 of the Legacy Fund.



"This is an exciting day for cricket on the North Coast," Acting Minister for Sport Geoff Lee said.



"The NSW Government is thrilled to be able to help bring the first men's Big Bash League match to regional NSW to play here at C.ex Coffs International Stadium next January."



Daniel Heather, Council's Section Leader Stadium and Major Events, said the feedback from all sporting codes on the upgraded and new Stadium facilities has been fantastic.



"With the Building an EPIC Stadium for the future project now complete, it is great to be welcoming a new event for the region to C.ex Coffs International Stadium. We're looking forward to introducing the players, media, officials and, of course, the fans to the new-look stadium," he said.



"Cricket is one of Australia's favourite sports and with the venue designed to meet the requirements of top tier cricket, it is sensational to secure this level of cricket so soon after the project being completed.



"We have worked with the Sixers, Cricket NSW, and Cricket Australia for many years now and this will be one of the most exciting competitions to hit the grass at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium."



The match has also been made possible by a contribution from the NSW Government's ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Legacy Fund, with the Sixers' Coffs Harbour fixture amongst 78 projects announced today by Acting Minister for Sport Geoff Lee as part of Round 2 of the Legacy Fund.



"We would also like to thank everyone for their support of this match, especially the NSW Government, the ICC T20 World Cup Local Organising Committee and the SCG for making it possible through the grant."



CEO of the ICC T20 World Cup Nic Hockley said he's a proud supporter of the match.

"The NSW Government's Legacy Fund is a fantastic initiative to ensure the T20 World Cup has a lasting positive impact for cricket clubs and communities across NSW," he said.

"The Local Organising Committee extends its congratulations to all the successful Round two applicants, including the Sydney Sixers and Coffs Harbour City Council, and we look forward to an exciting summer of cricket that will culminate with the Women's T20 World Cup, which gets underway in Sydney on Sunday February 21."



Tickets for the match will go on sale tomorrow at 9am through Ticketek.



Tickets for the rest of the club's BBL and WBBL games are on sale now via https://www.sydneysixers.com.au/tickets