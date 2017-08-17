26°
Block out on solar power caused by red tape

17th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
Why a third of Coffs Harbour's population can't access solar power.
Why a third of Coffs Harbour's population can't access solar power.

MORE than 2.6 million people in New South Wales can't access cheap and clean solar energy to offset skyrocketing power bills.

The analysis of Census data shows 33% of the Coffs Harbour population - the 24,816 people who rent or live in apartments have been locked out of solar options.

Red tape blocks people living in apartments from installing their own panels, and there are no incentives for landlords to add solar to investment properties.

Council areas in regional NSW have lockout figures ranging from 13 to 46 per cent.

Australian Photovoltaic Institute chairwoman Renate Egan said it's terrible that a third of people living in New South Wales were unable to take control of their power bills by getting solar.

"We live in the sunniest country in the world, and the cost of installing solar is falling through the floor making it one of the cheapest ways to power our homes," Dr Egan said.

"Many Australians have taken advantage of this over the years, with 1.67 million households now with solar, but many more Australians who would like to do the same simply can't."

Over the past decade electricity prices have risen by 60 to 90 per cent above inflation.

Over the same period, the cost of installing a 3KW solar system has dropped 90 per cent.

While Aussie start‐up company SunTenants believes it has the answer/solution for how millions of renters could access solar power.

Founder Bjorn Sturmberg said the company's win-win approach meant both renters and landlords benefited from solar.

"SunTenants pays landlords for every solar panel they install and charges tenants a discounted rate for the solar power they use. This generates attractive returns for landlords while saving tenants hundreds of dollars a year on their power bills," Dr Sturmberg said.

