Blaze is pet of the week. Rachel Vercoe

HE'S a two-year-old border collie mixed breed who socialises well with other dogs and loves being around people.

Blaze is a medium energy dog who has responded well to his training and is always looking to his handler for direction.

He walks well on a lead and is suitable for a family with young children.

Adoption price: $320 plus lifetime registration of $27.50.

ID: 403466

