Blaze the Border Collie needs a home

Pet of the week - Blaze.
Pet of the week - Blaze. Rachel Vercoe
Rachel Vercoe
ARE you looking for a family dog who is energetic and wants to learn?

Blaze is a two-year-old medium energy border collie up for adoption at Coffs Harbour RSPCA.

He socialises well with other dogs and loves being around people.

Blaze has responded well to his training and is always looking to his handler for direction.

He walks well on the lead and is a suitable companion for a family with young children..

His adoption price is $320 and lifetime registration $27.50.

ID: 083 1875.

Visit adoptapet.com.au

