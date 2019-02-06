Blaze destroys popular boardwalk

Firefighters from several brigades battled the blaze for most of the day and remained on scene for several days afterwards to make sure it didn't reignite.

FIRE crews from across the region were kept busy for four days containing a fire, which destroyed a much-loved community asset in Corindi.

The Corindi boardwalk and bush tucker track winds through the bushland across from the Yarrawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre and has been enjoyed by locals and tourists for over a decade.

Cost estimates to replace the boardwalk are as high as $80,000.

On Thursday, January 31 the fire, believed to be deliberately lit, took hold with authorities alerted at around 9.30am.

Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews from Corindi, Sherwood Creek, Sandy Beach, Woolgoolga and Red Hill attended the blaze.

It took them until 2pm to bring it under control and by that stage approximately 11 hectares had been burnt out.

With the size and intensity of the fire, crews were required to monitor it for several days to make sure any smouldering logs or other hot spots did not reignite in the dry conditions.

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze but with no obvious ignition points (like lightning strike or power lines down) it seems likely the fire was deliberately lit.

"With it being such an expensive community asset - there's no doubt there will be lots of questions about exactly how it was damaged,” Mid North Coast Rural Fire Service district coordinator Rachael Eggins said.

Jennifer Kenna is a member of the Corindi Beach Reserves Management Committee, which manages a number of assets on Crown Land including the board walk.

Committee members contribute countless hours to maintaining tracks, halls, sporting grounds and other assets.

Ms Kenna is fed up with the destruction of public property across the region.

"I just get disgusted with all the vandalism that goes on,” Ms Kenna said.

"I can't understand what they get out of it - wanting to destroy everything like that.

"It was like at Woopi when they put the seats around the oval and two days later they came and smashed them all up.”

With conditions the driest they've been in some time the destruction could have been a lot worse.

"There are people who have lived here all their lives and they say it's the driest they've ever seen it,” she said.