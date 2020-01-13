Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fleur Blanch (pictured with Hotel Drive in 2017) has had another win ni Coffs Harbour yesterday. Photo: Adam Hourigan
Fleur Blanch (pictured with Hotel Drive in 2017) has had another win ni Coffs Harbour yesterday. Photo: Adam Hourigan
Horses

Blanch sees pink as Dark Euro makes it two in a row

Mitchell Keenan
Geoff Newling and , sport@dailyexaminer.com.au
13th Jan 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RACING : Dark Euro returned to Coffs Harbour to repeat his last start win and indicate a possible Country Championship campaign for his young Grafton trainer yesterday.

Fleur Blanch prepares the four-year-old son of Eurozone and loves the gelding who gave her first winner at Coffs Harbour on October 21.

After moving to Sydney and working for Gai Waterhouse for 12 years, Blanch returned to her home town with a good grounding in training horses and broke through for her first win at Coffs before Christmas.

After winning that maiden with Basanite, she spelled him and gave him a quick freshener.

Temporarily listed under the name of Daniel Want, Dark Euro won his last start in the Village Green Hotel Maiden Plate 1400m ahead of top competitors Flying Euros and Unleash The Red in October.

He was too strong for his opposition in the race 7 Pier Hotel CG & E Benchmark Handicap 1305m.

“I’m tickled pink,” Blanch said on Pink Silks Cup Day.

“We’ve been pretty confident about him the last month. “We’ve been working the house down and compared to last preparation, he’s gone to the next level.”

She gave him three weeks off and brought him back into work.

“He’s just been really pleasing, toughened up a lot. We might even look at a Country Championship,” she said.

She believes he will “get a mile, easily”.

She is also delighted with her owners who gave her the gelding.

“He had an accident in a paddock as a colt; I stuck my hand up and he’s been a delight ever since.”

Blanch has stepped up expertly in the absence of her partner, Scott Henley, who is serving a 12-month suspension after one of his horses tested positive for an illegal substance late last year.

Blanch will be eyeing races in Ballina and Port Macquarie before Grafton returns for the year on January 27.

clarence racing coffs harbour races fleur blanch pink silks raceday
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Apocalyptic': Post-fire findings prompt plea for moratorium

        premium_icon 'Apocalyptic': Post-fire findings prompt plea for moratorium

        News ’Thousands’ of koalas were killed and around 30 per cent of koala habitat in north east NSW was destroyed in the 2019 bushfires, a conservation group says.

        IN COURT: The 61 people facing the magistrate today

        premium_icon IN COURT: The 61 people facing the magistrate today

        News A list of individuals appearing in Local Court today, January 13.

        Race favourite Drakes in the cash for punters at Pink Silks

        premium_icon Race favourite Drakes in the cash for punters at Pink Silks

        Sport The Drake lived up to expectations as the Pink Silks tip for the day