Blacks Beach man flags guilty pleas on several dozen charges

Matthew David Thomas Cook's case was raised in the Supreme Court in Mackay.

Matthew David Thomas Cook's case was raised in the Supreme Court in Mackay. Facebook

A BLACKS Beach man allegedly caught up in the raid of a drug lab at Mount Pleasant before embarking on a crime spree will plead guilty to about 40 charges, including drug possession, burglary and car theft, a court has been told.

Matthew David Thomas Cook's case was raised in the Supreme Court in Mackay on Monday.

The 36-year-old faces charges before the higher court including five counts of drug possession, eight counts of receiving tainted property, two counts of burglary and stealing and one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, fraud and attempted stealing.

Cook, who is currently on remand at Capricornia Correctional Centre, also faces three additional allegations of stealing.

Defence barrister Bronwyn Hartigan, instructed by Fisher Dore Lawyers, asked for Cook's case to be adjourned to the court's sittings in late February for a lengthy sentencing hearing, expected to take about three hours.

Ms Hartigan said "about 40 charges" need to be finalised and there's "significant time in custody to be declared" at sentence.

Justice David North was told that Cook had pleaded guilty to all charges in Mackay Magistrates Court, but that a magistrate had abstained from handling the case, as it was due to be escalated to the Supreme Court.

The pleas Cook had entered will no longer be valid, and new pleas of guilty would have to be entered when Cook's case is wrapped up.

Justice North adjourned Cook's case for sentence on February 25 next year.