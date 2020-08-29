Black Panther actor dies
Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman has died at 43 after four-year fight with colon cancer.
His family confirmed the news on Instagram.
It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. Photo Credit: @samjonespictures
Chadwick most famously brought the first black Marvel superhero to life in Black Panther along with a string of Avengers movies.
Recently he sparked concern among fans, appearing very thin in videos on social media.
