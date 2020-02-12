Black Caviar returns for Lightning show

Black Caviar Flemington. Australia Cup Day. Black Caviar, with Luke Nolen onboard, wins 10 straight after blitzing in the Newmarket Handicap.

RETIREDsprint queen Black Caviar will return to the scene of some of her greatest triumphs on Saturday to celebrate the race named in her honour.

The unbeaten champion is thriving in her role as a mum, but the now 13-year-old mare will parade in the famous Flemington mounting yard before the $750,000 Group 1 Black Caviar Lightning on the weekend.

She will reunited with her jockey Luke Nolen, trainer Peter Moody, strapper Donna Fisher and trackwork rider Patrick Bell along with owners Pam and Barry Hawkes, Gary and Kerrin Wilkie, David and Jill Taylor, Colin and Jannene Madden, Neil Werrett and Lena Attebo.

It's a coup for the Victoria Racing Club, with chairman Amanda Elliott saying this marks the first chance for racegoers to catch a glimpse of the mare since her retirement farewell after her 25th consecutive win in 2013.

"Black Caviar transcended racing, she is a national treasure - a sporting hero who brought Australians together," Elliott said.

"I give huge thanks to her ownership group for recognising the importance of these champions to everyone and allowing racegoers at Flemington to see her again."

The horse known as "Nelly" captured the imagination of the racing public with her streak of wins, including eight at VRC headquarters and her gritty last-gasp victory at Royal Ascot.

"Nelly holds a special place in our hearts and with her taking a break from motherhood, the owners felt that it was the perfect opportunity to reconnect with the fans who fell in love with her during a remarkable career," part owner Pam Hawkes said.

Black Caviar won the Lightning Stakes on three occasions, in 2011, 2012 and 2013.