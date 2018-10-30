Menu
Pet of the week.
Black cat for Halloween

30th Oct 2018 10:00 AM

SHE'LL make a perfect indoor cat and is young enough to be trained on a harness for outside time.

Lucy is seven months and three weeks old.

She is a domestic short hair cat looking for her forever family.

Her regular cost is $120 plus lifetime rego with council although if bought today, is only $50 under the Halloween special.

Today is the last day all adult cats and dogs with black in their coats will be available at a reduced adoption fee.

To see what pets are available for adoption at your local RSPCA, visit adoptapet.com.au

Coffs Coast Advocate

    Local Partners