Black and white on the other side of the road

LOVE IS LOVE: Cardow & Partners staff and Nigel Downey from Sweet Bellingen cross a pedestrian crossing at Bellingen which has been given a splash of colour representing marriage equality. Trevor Veale

IT SEEMS not everyone is seeing pink, yellow, green and blue over the fresh paint work in Bellingen.

Bellingen Shire Council is seeing red over the the Hyde St pedestrian crossing "makeover”.

Council is in the process of re-marking its main Hyde Street pedestrian crossing "following a "graffiti incident” which occurred on Wednesday evening.

Council said the pedestrian crossing was painted in different colours thereby rendering it ineffective under the Australian Road Rules which clearly state that a pedestrian crossing must be placed with white stripes and added, the defaced crossing makes pedestrians vulnerable and provides no legal means for their protection in crossing Hyde Street.

"This busy area is currently undergoing the Main Street Beautification Project and it is disappointing that the council now has to spend its limited resources in immediately responding to this situation by re-painting the crossing,” Council's Deputy General Manager of Operations, Matt Fanning said,

"Council urges any member of the community to come forward with information which could lead to the identification of the individual/s responsible for this event.”

Any information relating to this event can be reported to Council 6655 7300 or to the Bellingen Police 6655 1444.