Apple's bizarre rule for movie directors

Ana De Armas and Daniel Craig in a scene from the movie Knives Out. Picture: Studiocanal

Ana De Armas and Daniel Craig in a scene from the movie Knives Out. Picture: Studiocanal

KNIVES out, iPhone away.

Director of the 2019 star-studded film Knives Out, Rian Johnson, might have spoiled the bad guy reveal in many a modern mystery after claiming that technology giant Apple prohibits movie villains from using iPhones onscreen.

"I don't know if I should say this or not," the Star Wars: The Last Jedi director began.

"Apple, they let you use iPhones in movies, but bad guys cannot have iPhones on camera."

Johnson dropped the bombshell while discussing his acclaimed comedy caper Knives Out, which is coming soon to Foxtel,during an interview with Vanity Fair.

RELATED: Knives Out review - most entertaining movie is a five-star thrill-fest

Writer and director Rian Johnson (left) with the A-list Knives Out cast. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Unfortunately, the director may rue his cinematic beans-spilling.

If his claim is indeed true, all iPhone-toting mystery characters are good guys by default, thereby destroying any suspense behind their unmasking.

"Oh now every single filmmaker that has a bad guy in their movie that's supposed to be a secret wants to murder me," he jokes, alluding to the spoilerific implications of his reveal. "It's going to screw me on the next mystery movie that I write."

Save 20% all year on Foxtel TV bundles for New Customers. Trial it here

Apple has not responded to request for comment about whether the director's statements hold water.

But if so, here's hoping that all future whodunit films avoid hi-tech spoilers by taking place before, say, 2007 when the iPhone debuted.

Rian Johnson could be in trouble with a lot of fellow directors. Picture: Jerod Harris/Getty Images

This isn't the first time a director has given audiences an "unauthorised" look behind the movie curtain.

Two years ago, Game Of Thrones director Jonathan Quinlan angered fans after spoiling the last season in an Instagram post.

This story originally appeared on the New York Postand has been reproduced here with permission