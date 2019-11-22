Bizarre reason why man was allegedly stabbed

A man was stabbed in the chest five times after he and another man allegedly got into an argument over something truly bizarre.

Police will allege the two men, who aren't known to each other, were at a Tugun pub on Thursday night, before the argument over the rules of pool broke out.

It will be further alleged a 30-year-old man, pulled a knife and stabbed the 21-year-old in the chest five times, leaving him seriously injured. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

In a statement Queensland Police said the alleged attacker fled the scene after the violent incident.

"A man has been charged following an incident in Tugun last night during which a man was allegedly stabbed," the statement read.

"About 6:30pm two men not known to each other were at a licensed premise on the corner of Tooloona Street and Golden Four Drive.

"Police will allege both men were involved in a physical altercation resulting in the 30-year-old man producing a knife and stabbing the other man multiple times in the chest and abdomen. He then left the scene before emergency services arrived.

"A 21-year-old man from Tugun was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition."

The Queensland Ambulance Service said they took the 21-year-old to hospital in a serious condition.

"Paramedics treated one 21-year-old male with arm injuries and serious chest injuries who was transported in a serious condition to the Gold Coast University Hospital," they said.

"Critical Care Paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit were on-board for transport."

Police said they charged the 30-year-old man after he handed himself into local cops.

"Just before 8.30pm, the 30-year-old man also from Tugun surrendered himself to police. He was later transported to Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment to his finger.

"He has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and will appear in Southport Magistrates Court on December 3."