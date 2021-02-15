Menu
Bizarre reason drivers can be fined

15th Feb 2021

A driver has had a run-in with one of Australia's most hated road rules, receiving a fine when they had parked in a perfectly legal spot.

"Don't accidentally leave your car window down in Bondi," the motorist wrote alongside an angry face emoji and a picture of the fine posted on Facebook.

"Surely this is a joke," one commenter said, while others admitted they "had no idea this was an offence".

A parking fine shared on Facebook.
A parking fine shared on Facebook.


The motorist was parked on Military Rd, North Bondi, when they received a $114 fine for "not lock doors secure windows (vehicle unattended)".

In NSW, you can be fined for leaving your windows down more than 2cm and being more than 3m away from the car. You can also be fined if the window is down and the vehicle is unlocked.

In tropical Queensland, the rules are merciful enough to let you get away with a 5cm window crack before you can be fined $40.

Victoria has the same 5cm rule but the fine is almost tripled at $117.

Tasmanian drivers who leave their window down can be fined up to $70.

Originally published as Bizarre reason drivers can be fined

