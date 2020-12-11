Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A bizarre $79 million find inside an excavator, imported into Australia from the UK, has sparked dramatic searches across Sydney’s western suburbs.
A bizarre $79 million find inside an excavator, imported into Australia from the UK, has sparked dramatic searches across Sydney’s western suburbs.
Crime

Bizarre $79 million find in excavator

by Erin Lyons
11th Dec 2020 9:16 AM

Five men have been arrested after 448kg of MDMA was found concealed inside an excavator imported into Australia from the UK.

Australian Federal Police searched several homes across Sydney's west on Wednesday, including across Blacktown, Mortlake, Homebush and Greystanes, seizing $1.2 million in cash.

The MDMA found in the excavator. Picture: AFP
The MDMA found in the excavator. Picture: AFP

Two men were arrested, while another three were apprehended in London.

The haul has an estimated street value of $79 million.

Police and border force officials will address the media later on Friday.

More to come

Originally published as Bizarre $79 million find in excavator

Five men have been arrested. Picture: AFP
Five men have been arrested. Picture: AFP
crime drugs police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local faces join forces to deliver a ‘cold hard fact’

        Premium Content Local faces join forces to deliver a ‘cold hard fact’

        News ‘If we can’t get access to your house or don’t feel safe we won’t go in there’

        Plans lodged for designer dog breeding facility

        Premium Content Plans lodged for designer dog breeding facility

        News The proposal comes as demand for ‘designer’ dogs skyrockets during the COVID-19...

        Storm warning has Coffs SES uttering the ‘F’ word

        Premium Content Storm warning has Coffs SES uttering the ‘F’ word

        Weather SES dish out sandbags as heavy rainfall puts flooding front and centre

        ‘Parramatta road in peak hour’ fears for York St development

        Premium Content ‘Parramatta road in peak hour’ fears for York St development

        Council News Overcrowding concerns at sport fields prompt plea for councillors to listen