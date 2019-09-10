Bittersweet rescue as livestock remain missing

A HEARTWARMING image among the devastation is gaining traction on social media.

In a bittersweet rescue at Dorrigo, firefighters saved several baby goats trapped by fire at a remote property.

Several livestock on the property remain missing.

Firefighters from the Narara and Copacabana Rural Fire Brigades were protecting the property yesterday when they discovered the kids trapped in a bushy area.

It was a close call and the animals saved before the fire had managed to reach them.

Justin Gilbert has been documenting the fire at the property via social media.

Baby goat saved from a remote property near Dorrigo.

"It has been one of the scariest days of my life," he said.

"Our houses are okay at the moment thanks to firefighters, friends and three helicopters bombing our houses. It got within 5m from the house.

"At the moment approx 100-odd goats are missing, I presume dead, three horses and about 20 cows missing, and there is nothing left for the animals to eat.

"After two days straight I'm now going to sleep and leave it to the 30-odd tankers."

The Bees Nest fire now covers over 65,000ha and the RFS estimates it could take up to a month to bring under control.