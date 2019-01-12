Bitten cop's anxious wait for disease test results

A GLADSTONE man has been told he was lucky not to pass on any diseases to the police officer he assaulted.

A GLADSTONE man has been told he was lucky not to pass on any diseases to the police officer he assaulted. Marc Stapelberg

A GLADSTONE man has been told he was lucky not to pass on any diseases to the police officer he assaulted.

Travis Connor Donnelly pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of the serious assault of a police officer by biting.

Donnelly was having an argument with his partner when police were called.

The court heard when a police officer was "moving in to protect" a person involved in the fight, Donnelly chomped down.

The court heard the 21-year-old bit the police officer hard enough to break the skin.

Magistrate Brian Kucks said the police officer had to wait months for the disease tests results to come back.

"The police officer was carrying out his duties, protecting someone you were in a physical conflict with," Mr Kucks said.

"Police have an extremely important job to do, they are there for the protection of the community."

Mr Kucks told Donnelly the police were not there to be "biting bags or punching bags" or to be spat upon.

He said Donnelly's offending was "extremely serious".

"You are indeed extremely fortunate that the medical report back was what they call superficial," he said

"I can tell you, had the bite been deeper and there was blood, you would not be going home today.

"People who assault police go to jail and they go for a long time.

"Even three and four-year-old's know not to bite people."

Donnelly was sentenced to three months jail wholly suspended for 12 months. A conviction was recorded.