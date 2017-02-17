Bites bring game anglers relief

COFFS Harbour Game Fishing Club held its monthly comp last Saturday and hooray the fish have started to show up.

The day started with choppy conditions after the week of strong northerlies but by the middle of the day conditions were just about perfect for finding marlin.

It was not long after start fishing was called when Rosanna had a small black looking around but unfortunately this fish did not go on with it.

The first tagged fish for the day fell to Carliv with skipper Livio Toscan handling the rod managing a black marlin before 10am.

As is usual with game fishing there are periods where no fish are seen or raised and the day seems lost but then you get that time when nearly everyone has some action.

This was the case on Saturday between midday and 2pm. Stella 11 started it all by dropping a blue marlin, only to clinch the deal a little later with a miniature version, a blue marlin of around 40kg.

Shortly after Rosanna hooked and tagged a better sized blue with angler Brody Moisge tagging his first marlin, sure not to be his last.

Also getting in the action was Juggernaut, raising a solid blue that went on to harass both riggers, pulling decent amounts of line and giving new comers to the sport of game fishing Andrew and John Mauger enough adrenalin to keep them going for the day.

Black n Blue also had a blue marlin for a while but lost the short battle.

Stella 11 went on to capture a decent wahoo to finish their day.

All in all it was a pleasant change to see fish and have some exciting action. All looks good for Saturday's catch up comp day.

HONOURED: Troy Bolton and Ian Kemmis present Gerard Billing (centre) his GFAA award for most meritorious tag and release angler in Australian waters for the year 2016.

As usual the day finished with a barbecue at Club HQ but this was no ordinary event. Life member Troy Boulton had the honour of presenting Gerard Billing with his GFAA award for most meritorious tag and release angler in Australian waters for the year 2016.

This award is for outstanding achievements and apart from Gerard tagging a considerable number of marlin for the year he also tagged his grand slam of a black, striped and blue marlin in the one day.

Well done to Gerard and the rest of the team, it just shows you that Coffs Harbour can produce some superb fishing.