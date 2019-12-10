Menu
Bindi Branch holds one of the new arrivals.
Rural

CUTE PHOTOS! Twin calves a glimmer of hope from drought

Crystal Jones
by
10th Dec 2019 8:37 AM | Updated: 1:54 PM
WHAT'S better than one baby cow? Two baby cows.

The birth of twin calves was a special surprise for Bundaberg's Bindi Branch.

"We had given up on the mum cow (Sally is her name) on having a calf as we thought she was due around October," she said.

Callie and Cory.
"Our neighbors rang us just after lunch on Saturday as we were in town and said there are two black babies running around the paddock. We were so excited."

Ms Branch said she didn't think it was common for cows to have twins.

Lydia Branch with one of the bubs.
"The girl is named Callie and the boy is named Cory, they are a droughtmaster cross," she said.

Ms Branch said said the births were a happy sign in tough times. 

"With the drought being so bad and we only have one dam left with water in it - three have dried up - it's been hard so this is a bit of good to come out of it."

The calves with their mum.
