Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Residents are being urged to deliver sick and injured birds to their local veterinary clinic while wildlife groups try to work out what’s causing the epidemic.
Residents are being urged to deliver sick and injured birds to their local veterinary clinic while wildlife groups try to work out what’s causing the epidemic.
News

Bird epidemic remains a mystery

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
19th Feb 2020 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUMOURS and theories have been circulating on social media an in attempt to explain the high volume of sick and dying rainbow lorikeets around Australia.

Clarence Valley WIRES carer Robyn Gray said she and many other volunteers had been overwhelmed by the sheer number of birds coming into care.

"My first bird came in around the beginning of the year and it hasn't stopped," she said.

"One volunteer picked up 18 lorikeets from the vet yesterday."

Ms Gray said the problem had become so serious that Taronga Zoo, the University of Sydney and Currumbin Wildlife Hospital had jumped on board to investigate.

It's understood over 300 birds have arrived to Currumbin Wildlife Hospital in the past week.

"It's going to be a while before we can get answers," she said.

"But in the meantime, we're asking the general public that if they come across a sick or injured bird, to drop them off at any of the vet clinics and they will contact us."

clarence wildlife wires
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grafton man shot after options ‘exhausted’

        premium_icon Grafton man shot after options ‘exhausted’

        Crime Coronial inquest continues into shooting of Grafton man following a confrontation with police

        Health officials call for release of key findings on ice use

        premium_icon Health officials call for release of key findings on ice use

        News A SPECIAL report into the impact of crystal methamphetamine was conducted over 18...

        Our dance star explodes across Europe

        premium_icon Our dance star explodes across Europe

        Art & Theatre Former local dancer Amelia McCarthy is returning home after taking the burlesque...

        Mayor 'cannot wait' for bold vision to take shape

        premium_icon Mayor 'cannot wait' for bold vision to take shape

        News Consultants have been appointed to progress the CBD project.