Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Great White Shark.
A Great White Shark.
News

Expert confirms type of shark responsible for fatal attack

Janine Watson
12th Jul 2020 12:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SHARK biologist has confirmed a white shark was responsible for the fatal shark attack at Wooli Beach yesterday.

The close knit community has been rocked by the death of 15-year-old Mani Hart-Deville.

He was surfing at Wilsons Headland, near Grafton, just before 2.30pm.

This afternoon a NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) shark biologist confirmed a white shark was responsible for the fatal bite based on photographs from the scene.

Mani suffered a bite to the upper left thigh.

First aid was rendered for serious injuries to his legs and despite CPR efforts to revive him, he died at the scene.

The NSW DPI has extended its sincere condolences to the young man's family and friends.

NSW DPI has mobilised the Shark Incident Response Team and deployed SMART drumlins in the area to catch and release any sharks offshore.

Surf Life Saving NSW will conduct sweeps of the area via drone throughout the day.

Beaches in the area have been closed.

All beachgoers are encouraged to download our SharkSmart app and follow @NSWSharkSmart on Twitter to get the latest information.

More Stories

fatal shark attack grafton north coast shark attack shark attack shark attack minnie water shark attack near coffs wooli wooli shark attack
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SHARK TRAGEDY: Quiet coastal town rocked by teen’s death

        premium_icon SHARK TRAGEDY: Quiet coastal town rocked by teen’s death

        News VIDEO: Grim scenes at remote North Coast beach where a teenage surfer was killed by a shark.

        Teenage shark attack victim identified

        premium_icon Teenage shark attack victim identified

        News Tight knit community rocked by surfing tragedy

        Teen killed after shark attack off North Coast beach

        premium_icon Teen killed after shark attack off North Coast beach

        Breaking Emergency services called to assist teen after horrific attack

        How Covid-19 is affecting the Coffs property market

        premium_icon How Covid-19 is affecting the Coffs property market

        News Coffs’ market is faring quite differently to its metro counterparts.