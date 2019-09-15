Biodiversity awards recognise environmental excellence

Winners of the NSW Department of Primary Industries Primary Producer Award Stephen Genrich (left) and Bruno Bertoli with Diana Unsworth from the NSW Department of Primary Industries.

LOCAL residents and organisations working to protect the environment have been recognised at the second Lismore Biodiversity Awards.

Winners were announced on Thursday night in an awards ceremony at Lismore City Hall with each winner receiving $1000 as a thank you for their achievements.

Lismore City Council's environmental strategies officer Vanessa Tallon said the biennial event is part of the council's biodiversity management strategy.

She said the event provides the opportunity to recognise and reward people in the community who are acting to increase and protect local biodiversity, catchment health and demonstrate sustainable agriculture.

"All the nominees show great passion for the environment, and an enduring love for the land that is demonstrated in the legacy they are creating," Ms Tallon said.

"We are so proud of our 2019 winners. They are doing great things for our community and we should all be very grateful for their time and commitment to our environment."

Winners include: