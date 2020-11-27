Bindi Irwin shares intimate video from her pregnancy

Wildlife warrior Bindi Irwin is preparing to welcome her baby girl with husband Chandler Powell in 2021 and the excited 22-year-old has given fans a glimpse of what's to come.

The TV personality and daughter of late Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin, gave her fans an up-close and personal look into her pregnancy journey on Friday, sharing footage from her ultrasound appointment on Instagram.

"Our beautiful daughter is the light of our lives. Beyond thankful that she chose us to be her parents. I can't wait for her to be here next year," Bindi wrote on Instagram.

In the video, Irwin lies back in the ultrasound room with a beaming smile on her face as the camera pans around to see her baby girl on the screen during the scan.

"This is so exciting. Look at our daughter, she's so beautiful," she says.

Powell, 24, can be heard in the video saying, "Wow, you can see her heartbeat there. Oh my goodness, she is beautiful and very active."

So sweet.

Bindi Irwin, daughter of wildlife experts Steve and Terri Irwin, who hosted TV series The Crocodile Hunter, is around 20 weeks into her pregnancy with her first child.

The Australia Zoo heiress has kept her fans up to date throughout her entire pregnancy.

Sharing a photo on Instagram recently, she wrote, "Twenty weeks pregnant and our baby girl is about the same size as a recently hatched emu chick."

"The love I have for my sweetheart husband and our beautiful daughter is boundless," she continued.

Bindi revealed that she was pregnant in August, when she uploaded a photo of herself and Chandler holding a small version of the Australia Zoo uniform.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," she wrote.

"Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter."

Gushing over his wife, Chandler took to the comments to write: "You're going to be the best mother."

In September, the couple revealed to the world they were expecting a baby girl.

Posing alongside Chandler and an ultrasound of their baby, Bindi wrote: "Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can't wait for her arrival next year."

The announcement was met with an outpouring of support from people congratulating Chandler and Bindi.

"I can't wait to meet my niece!" Bindi's younger brother Robert commented, while Chandler also wrote: "I love you and our daughter more than anything."

Plenty of commenters were soon suggesting a name that would pay tribute to Bindi's father Steve Irwin, who tragically died in 2006 in a stingray attack.

"A girl named Stevie, perhaps?" one person wrote, while another commented: "Name her Stevie!"

The couple were married on March 25, in a ceremony held at Australia Zoo last minute, right before the country went into COVID-19 lockdown.