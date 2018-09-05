Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOUD AND CLEAR: This billboard is 500m away from Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's office in Dickson.
LOUD AND CLEAR: This billboard is 500m away from Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's office in Dickson.
News

Biloela family supporters put billboard in Dutton electorate

5th Sep 2018 4:30 AM

A THREE-metre wide billboard featuring family photos of a detained Biloela family has been placed in Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's electorate in the latest bid to have the ongoing campaign for the family's release heard.

The billboard, half a kilometre away from Mr Dutton's office, reads "Please bring this Qld family home to Biloela".

On the billboard Mr Dutton's name is crossed out, with a question mark next to it, following recent changes to the Federal Government's leadership. The Tamil family has been held in detention in Melbourne since March, accused of breaching Australia's protection obligations.

"If Mr Dutton won't help, the people in his electorate have a right to know that under his watch, this beautiful Queensland-born toddler and baby and their loving mum and dad have been locked up 1800km from home," family friend Simone Cameron said.

The billboard was paid for by a crowdfunding campaign.

Related Items

asylum seekers biloela peter dutton
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Change in fishing rules

    Change in fishing rules

    News IN an act to save a species from being over fished, new rules are now in play for recreational and commercial fishers.

    • 5th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Guards’ tax funded course on no sex with inmates

    premium_icon Guards’ tax funded course on no sex with inmates

    Crime Prison guards receive refresher course on professional boundaries.

    • 5th Sep 2018 4:45 AM
    Transgender kids numbers surge by 200 per cent

    premium_icon Transgender kids numbers surge by 200 per cent

    Education TEACHERS are trained to identify potential transgender children.

    • 5th Sep 2018 4:15 AM
    Is it easier for youth to get a job on the coast in 2018?

    premium_icon Is it easier for youth to get a job on the coast in 2018?

    News Youth unemployment a key issue for the State Election agenda

    Local Partners