News

Billy challenges Coffs to bend a banana like a boomerang

29th Apr 2019 8:00 PM

RUGBY League great Billy Slater is coming to Coffs Harbour this week to celebrate our city's greatest fame - The Big Banana.

Wednesday will see the first-ever National Banana Day celebrated around the nation, and as an ambassador of Australian Bananas, Billy will be joined in Coffs Harbour by dietitian Susie Burrell, who'll talk up the benefits of a banana a day diet.

Slater, who scaled the heights of rugby league from his banana-growing hometown of Innisfail, will even take on a few locals in a banana throwing competition.

Coles Australia is also set to donate 10 cents from every kilo of bananas sold on National Banana Day to Little Athletics Australia - so bunch up Coffs Coast and get ready to take on Billy. 　

Get down to the Big Banana on Wednesday between 9am and 11am. 

