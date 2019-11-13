Bill passes paving way for tougher penalties for protesters

The new penalties will be in force by 2020.

THE Right to Farm Bill has passed both houses of NSW Parliament.

Under the Bill, penalties for aggravated farm trespass will increase from fines of up to $5,500, to three years jail time and up to $22,000 in fines.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh welcomes news the Right to Farm Bill 2019 has passed both houses of the NSW Parliament, giving the strongest protections to the State's farmers and farming families.

"The Coffs Coast community is experiencing extremely challenging times - firstly enduring the drought and then contending with our unprecedented bushfires. The absolute last thing our farmers need is the threat of trespassers and expensive legal disputes," Mr Singh said.

"The Nationals went to the 2019 State Election promising a Right to Farm Bill, and today I'm very pleased to say the NSW Nationals in Government have delivered on that commitment.

"We are the first jurisdiction in Australia to enshrine in law a farmer's right to farm their land and have rigorous protection from the threat of illegal farm incursions."

If a farmer is undertaking lawful agricultural activities, they will have the full protection of the law in NSW against farm invasions, intimidation and interference in their farming operations.

Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall, who introduced the Right to Farm Bill, said he was delighted the Bill has passed both Houses, despite Labor refusing to support the Bill at any stage.

"Today, Labor again refused to vote for the Bill at the final step and voted against it in the Lower and Upper House," Mr Marshall said.

"By not voting for the Right to Farm Bill, Labor has shown where its true loyalties lie, with law-breaking activists - not hardworking farming families battling drought and bushfires.

"Their refusal to support the Bill is an act of treachery against country NSW and for that they stand rightly condemned."