Bikie’s Harley vanishes after police chase

Police have tracked down a runaway bikie after allegedly clocking him at 170km/h last week. His bike pulled a disappearing act before it could be impounded.

An unlicensed Rebels bikie who allegedly outran police on his Harley Davidson - after being caught riding faster than 170km/h, they say - has been arrested.

Officers caught up with the 26-year-old today, a week after he was clocked speeding more than 170km/h in a 110km/h zone at Kadina.

When patrols tried to stop him - about 4pm last Thursday - he sped off and the pursuit was called off for safety reasons, police say.

Today, police swooped on the Mawson Lakes man and will allege he is a member of the Rebels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.

He has been charged with engaging in a police pursuit, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

He was also slapped with 12-month immediate loss of licence notice.

Police continue to search for the motorcycle so it can be impounded.

The man was refused bail and is expected to face the Elizabeth Magistrates Court today.

Just hours earlier, an outlaw bikie was caught driving at a staggering 227km/h, but he wasn't even riding a bike.

The 38-year-old Dublin man was caught by police at 1.30pm as he was speeding along Port Wakefield Rd at Two Wells.

Police will allege that the Gypsy Joker Outlaw Motorcycle Gang member was driving a Ford Mustang at 227km/h in the 110km/h zone.

He was charged with dangerous driving, excessive speed, failing to truthfully answer questions and failing to notify the registrar of a change in ownership of the Mustang.