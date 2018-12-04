Bikie on a bond despite 32 years between offences

A MEMBER of an outlaw motorcyle gang has been placed on a good behaviour bond more than 30 years since his last brush with the law.

David Ray Sumpter, 57, was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon following the discovery of a torch/baton, similar to those used by security guards, in a cupboard at his house.

Sumpter's solicitor, Greg Coombes, said although his client was a life member of the Grafton Gladiators, which was known as an outlaw motorcycle gang, has was no longer an active member.

"He's refrained from activities at the club because of the things happening that allowed for the search of his property when this discovery occurred," Mr Coombes said.

"The weapon was discovered in a cupboard, basically full of junk, which my client had forgotten about.

"It had never been used in an active way and had lain there for years."

Sumpter appeared in court using a walk stick with an arm brace on his right arm.

Mr Coombes said his client had been involved in a serious motorcycle accident in 1998, which had left him with titanium and other other metal pins throughout his body.

"He has ongoing medical issues and is on a disability support program," he said.

Mr Coombes asked magistrate Karen Stafford to record no conviction against Sumpter because of the time that had elapsed since his last offence in 1986.

"To be a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang and not to have come to the attention of police for 30 years is remarkable," he said.

"It would be shame for a 57-year-old man to have something like this on his record now."

But the magistrate said she could not, based on his membership of an outlaw gang.

She ordered Sumper be placed on a conditional bond for nine months and the weapon confiscated.