25°
News

Bikie linked airport assault in Coffs Harbour

Police will allege a man with outlaw motorcycle gang links was arrested after the alleged incident at Coffs Harbour Airport.
Police will allege a man with outlaw motorcycle gang links was arrested after the alleged incident at Coffs Harbour Airport. Trevor Veale
Wendy Andrews
by

DETECTIVES from Coffs Clarence Local Area Command have today released information over an investigation into an assault and affray incident, which happened at the Coffs Harbour Airport on August 16.

It is alleged a 33-year-old man with links to a Coffs Harbour-based Outlaw Motor Cycle Gang, arrived at the airport with another male and a young child.

Police said a minor incident happened after the men and a child walked in front of a car driven by another man, who was looking for a parking spot at the time.

Once inside the airport, the 33-year-old man has approached the driver and words were exchanged, before he allegedly assaulted the man who was seated in the departure lounge.

Police were told the 33-year-old then fled the airport without boarding his flight.

It is alleged the 33-year-old went into hiding, while detectives began an investigation.

Working with detectives from Strike Force Raptor, the 33-year-old man surrendered himself to Hornsby Police Station on Thursday, August 31 at 8.15am.

The man was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray.

He was refused bail by police and appeared in Hornsby Local Court.

Topics:  assault coffs airport outlaw motorcycle gang police

Coffs Coast Advocate
Direct and circumstantial evidence at play in death trial

Direct and circumstantial evidence at play in death trial

Warning graphic content: THE jury on the Lynette Daley manslaughter case was given a law 101 class today by Justice Elizabeth Fullerton.

True costs of casual work adding up one in four

Casual workers are often hit by big shortfalls caused by reduced hours.

Three of the 10 largest casual occupations actually penalise this sort of work.

Crews to install shade sails in CBD

The new shade sails will be lit up at night once installed.

Four new shade sails coming to the city centre.

Woman dies following Pacific Hwy car crash

SHOCKING: A 70-year-old woman is in a serious condition after her car left the road on the Pacific Highway near Clarenza this morning.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner

Local Partners