Bikie linked airport assault in Coffs Harbour

Police will allege a man with outlaw motorcycle gang links was arrested after the alleged incident at Coffs Harbour Airport.

DETECTIVES from Coffs Clarence Local Area Command have today released information over an investigation into an assault and affray incident, which happened at the Coffs Harbour Airport on August 16.

It is alleged a 33-year-old man with links to a Coffs Harbour-based Outlaw Motor Cycle Gang, arrived at the airport with another male and a young child.

Police said a minor incident happened after the men and a child walked in front of a car driven by another man, who was looking for a parking spot at the time.

Once inside the airport, the 33-year-old man has approached the driver and words were exchanged, before he allegedly assaulted the man who was seated in the departure lounge.

Police were told the 33-year-old then fled the airport without boarding his flight.

It is alleged the 33-year-old went into hiding, while detectives began an investigation.

Working with detectives from Strike Force Raptor, the 33-year-old man surrendered himself to Hornsby Police Station on Thursday, August 31 at 8.15am.

The man was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray.

He was refused bail by police and appeared in Hornsby Local Court.