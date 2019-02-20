Menu
A Bandidos Motorcycle Gang rider
Crime

Bikie gangs in brazen raids on Sunshine Coast homes

Shayla Bulloch
by
20th Feb 2019 9:46 AM
POLICE believe bikie gangs are allegedly behind a number of machinery thefts this month.

Sunshine Coast Police were called to search a Mawsons Rd property at Beerwah to recover a bobcat stolen from Burpengary between February 16-18.

The property was previously occupied by a Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang member, whose ex-partner lives there currently.

While police were at the address, they were notified of a stolen excavator which was located at Armestos Transport yard, Beerwah.

It was stolen from Pinkinbar on February 16 and both pieces of machinery were fitted with GPS trackers.

A man was allegedly attempting to collect the excavator from the yard but he fled the scene before police arrived.

A 31-year-old Morayfield man was charged at Caboolture for these and associated offences by Morteon CIB.

