Bikie facing alleged sexual assault charges to enter pleas

A MAN with alleged links to the outlaw motorcycle gang The Iron Horsemen is yet to enter any formal pleas to the two sexual assault charges against him.

Gregory James Agnew's matter went briefly before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday for charge certification.

The 40-year-old was arrested in May last year after a five-month police investigation into several alleged drug and sexual assault incidents within the Richmond Police District.

Police will also allege Mr Agnew is a member of outlaw motorcycle gang The Iron Horsemen.

The NSW Police prosecutor informed the court on Wednesday police had certified two counts of sexual intercourse without consent against Mr Agnew.

He is also facing the related charges of stalking or intimidating intending to cause fear physical or personal harm and supplying a prohibited drug.

The court also heard several other charges against Mr Agnew are set to be withdrawn, including two counts of supplying prohibited drug, one count of affray, entering a prescribed premises of any person without a lawful excuse, acting or intending to pervert the course of justice, acting with intent to influence witness, and knowingly direct activities of a criminal group.

Mr Agnew is yet to enter any formal pleas and remains on bail in Queensland, with the condition he does not enter NSW unless for court proceedings and must not go near or contact any alleged victim or witness.

He is also not allowed as part of bail conditions to associate or be in contact with any member of an outlaw motorcycle gang.

Mr Agnew's matter will return to Lismore Local Court on April 15 for further mention of his committal.