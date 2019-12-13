Bikie facing alleged drug supply, sexual assault charges

A MAN with alleged links to the outlaw motorcycle gang The Iron Horsemen will face court in January to defend 11 charges, including supplying prohibited drugs and sexual assault charges.

Gregory James Agnew, 40, was not required to appear before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday.

Mr Agnew was arrested in May after a five-month police investigation into several alleged drug and sexual assault incidents within the Richmond Police District.

He was charged with 11 offences, including three counts of supplying a prohibited drug, two counts of sexual assault, one count of pervert the course of justice, influencing a witness, stalk or intimidate with the intention to cause fear or physical harm, entering prescribed premises of any person without lawful excuse and affray.

Police will also allege Mr Agnew is a member of outlaw motorcycle gang The Iron Horsemen.

But Mr Agnew's solicitor, Vince Boss, told the court his client had been unfairly treated by the Department of Public Prosecutions for their "vexatious prosecution" against him.

Mr Boss said the DPP had failed to certify charges within the six-month period of his arrest.

"The police have laid charges that do not stack up to the evidence," he said.

"It's been a few months we've had this matter dragging on.

The initial proceedings on it was January 1, 2019 and then they added the additional charges in May.

"It's just gone around in circles."

But the DPP prosecutor said the matter has been delayed due to the "complexity" of the case.

"The brief was presented together but it was a laborious task to segregate those matters to the district court or should they go to the Local Court or other places," he said.

Mr Boss also applied for the court to award his client $500 to cover the extra cost of another adjournment but the application was rejected.

Mr Agnew remains on bail.

Magistrate Jenifer Atkinson ordered the DPP would need to certify charges on January 29 because "it's going to be a difficult trial" to get through the amount of "serious charges" against Mr Agnew.