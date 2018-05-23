ARRESTED 'NAKED': Instagram bikie girl in 'head stomping'

Ben Geppert and Allaina Vader (above) have been charged over an alleged road raid incident.

Ben Geppert and Allaina Vader (above) have been charged over an alleged road raid incident.

BIKIE couple Ben "Notorious" Geppert and his heavily tattooed girlfriend Allaina Vader are behind bars after a brawl in which she allegedly bit a woman and stomped on her head.

The Gold Coast pair are in custody and due to face Southport Magistrates Court today after police raided their house and allegedly tackled a "naked" Ms Vader.

Ms Vader, 27, was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm after she allegedly bit a 40-year-old stranger on the face and stomped on her head in a road rage dispute.

Geppert, 26, is charged with using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence, and drug matters.

The alleged road rage assault is said to have occurred last week at an intersection in the Gold Coast suburb of Robina, where the couple lives.

The Gold Coast Bulletin reported that, during the police raid, officers tackled Ms Vader to the ground while she was "naked".

Gold Coast police went to their home and arrested the couple who were both taken into custody.

Earlier this month, Geppert posted videos on Instagram ranting about himself and other bikies.

He also posted an image of his tattooed face with the words, "Lock me up I'm outta control".

Ben ‘Notorious’ Geppert and girlfriend Allaina Vader face court today after she allegedly bit and stomped on a woman.

‘Notorious’ Geppert posted this photo on Instagram with the words ‘lock me up’.

In February the couple were marched off the exclusive holiday resort Hamilton Island, where they had gone to celebrate Geppert's 26th birthday.

Officers removed the pair by police boat from the island, with Ms Vader filming Geppert's police escorted eviction, then apparently posting it to his Instagram account.

Whitsunday Island Local Area Command issued Geppert, 26, and Ms Vader, 27, with infringement notices for threatening behaviour in or near a licensed premises.

Later Ms Vader dismissed the penalty, which incurs a fine of up to $683, with an Instagram post which also disparaged the island.

"Two fines pfffff brrrrrrt throw it on our tabs ya dogs," Ms Vader posted.

"I hated it there! Everything was shut the humans f***ed got our money back and free yacht ride to the mainland F***ing winning."

Gold Coast bikie couple Ben Notorious Geppert and Allaina Vader on Hamilton Island before they were thrown off the island.

The same month, Geppert had been involved in an Instagram spat with his former friend and ex-Bandidos bikie, Brett "Kaos" Pechey.

Former Hells Angels enforcer Geppert attacked Pechey in a lengthy Instagram post.

The 26-year-old bikie called Pechey, 31, a "dog" just weeks after they had posed swimming together on the Gold Coast with their Instagram-famous girlfriends, who are sisters.

Geppert showed an image of Pechey's Instagram account with the words "weak dog" across it.

Flashing a large sparkling ring, Rikki Louise Jones announced the couple was starting a new life in Perth after Pechey was allegedly involved in a three-hour standoff involving police on the Gold Coast in April.