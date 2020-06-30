Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A top ranking bikie has been charged after allegedly smuggling whopping amounts of methylamphetamine and cocaine.
A top ranking bikie has been charged after allegedly smuggling whopping amounts of methylamphetamine and cocaine.
Crime

High-ranking Bandidos' bikie charged after massive meth bust

by KASEY WILKINS
30th Jun 2020 3:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HIGH ranking member of the Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang has been charged after allegedly smuggling methylamphetamine and cocaine into the state.

Barry Salter, a 55-year-old Claremont man, was charged this morning in a joint operation between Tasmania Police's Serious Organised Crime Division and the Australian Federal Police's National Anti-Gangs Squad.

Salter was the president of the Hobart chapter of the Bandidos when he was charged in relation to the trafficking of more than half a kilo of methylamphetamine and 83 grams of cocaine into the state, which was intercepted on the Spirit of Tasmania in Devonport in December, police will allege.

Detective Acting Inspector Nikala Parsons said this arrest followed on from the large-scale police operation conducted at Dover on June 10.

"Seven people have now been charged in connection with this seizure," she said.

"The disruption of these organised criminal entities within Tasmania will continue through the collaborative efforts of our partnership agencies, such as the National Anti-Gangs Squad."

Salter is expected to appear in Hobart Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Originally published as Bikie charged after massive meth bust

bandidos motorcycle club barry salter crime drugs police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky the celebrity cocky warms hearts all over town

        premium_icon Rocky the celebrity cocky warms hearts all over town

        News He’s free as a bird now, but still makes time to visit all his human friends.

        Inquiry finds koalas could be extinct by 2050

        premium_icon Inquiry finds koalas could be extinct by 2050

        News Urgent action is needed to save koalas in NSW

        Car sliced in early morning highway slide

        premium_icon Car sliced in early morning highway slide

        News The highway safety wires sliced right through the top of the car.

        IN COURT: 35 people facing the magistrate today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 35 people facing the magistrate today

        News A list of individuals appearing in court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour...