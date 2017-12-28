Bikes are good business for Bellingen

PEDAL POWER: Bicycle tourism is a growing asset for the Bellingen Shire economy.

BICYCLE business is growing in the Bellingen Valley from the coast to the mountains.

So attractive is the region to bike lovers tour groups the company Tour de Bello www.tourdebello.com is flat out providing cycling tours, training camps, ride planning and support services for visiting cyclists, cycling clubs and riding groups.

One group of 20 cyclists recently visited from Sydney to spend five days exploring.

Tour organiser Phil Scott said each year the group travels to a key location within Australia to spend time riding, sampling culinary delights and enjoying the sights and sounds of the destination.

"The group was keen to explore the Bellingen Shire because there are some many great places to ride, quiet country roads, great climbing hills and a variety of terrain.

"All combined with really good weather and excellent boutique accommodation.”

The direct expenditure of the group was close to $40,000 including accommodation, restaurants and cafes as well as hiring the services of Tour de Bello to organise the itinerary and help structure the ride.

Bellingen Shire's economic and business development manager Michael Grieve said the market is wide open.

"Council has been focussed on developing bike tourism offerings through a partnership with CycleLifeHQ,” he said.

"It's an Australian-based company that specialises in helping destinations capitalise on the cycle tourism phenomenon and benefits are starting to flow through.

"Bike Tourism is high yield, low impact and environmentally friendly.

"It is really encouraging to see local businesses like Bellingen Nature Bike Rides, Urunga Tourist Information Centre and Tour de Bello capitalising and complementing our range of tours and experiences.”