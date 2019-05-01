Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
KIND DONATION: Paparazzi Carter, Matt Curtis, Nathan Kay, Wayne 'Swampy' Marsh, Viv '666' Jocumsen, Lyne Booth, Flame Howard, Duke Hawthorn, Vicki Darby and Steve 'Baldy' Hanlon.
KIND DONATION: Paparazzi Carter, Matt Curtis, Nathan Kay, Wayne 'Swampy' Marsh, Viv '666' Jocumsen, Lyne Booth, Flame Howard, Duke Hawthorn, Vicki Darby and Steve 'Baldy' Hanlon. Geordi Offord
News

Biker group bands together to give service donation

Geordi Offord
by
1st May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GROUP of bikers have banded together to raise $1200 for Bundaberg's Edon Place.

The donation from members of Consolidated Bikers Association Australia comes after the Federal Government said they would not continue their small funding contribution towards the facility.

Service director of Edon Place Lyne Booth said without the funding they would be looking at donations for what was needed to help families in their time of need.

"We want for our families to be able to have an immediate response to when they've been affected by tapping into our emergency relief funds," she said. "We operate 24/7 and other services I know of only operate during business hours."

The organisation has a special place in the heart of CBA member Flame Howard who used the service many years ago. "I was there for a couple of weeks," Ms Howard said.

"I had nothing but the clothes on my back and the ladies took care of me, I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for Edon Place, so we are absolutely honoured to be able to give back in a way."

Ms Booth said it was humbling to hear how Edon Place, which helps people during times of crisis, had helped so many in the region.

consolidated bikers association donation edon place kind act
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Five Cowper candidates will declare a 'climate emergency'

    premium_icon Five Cowper candidates will declare a 'climate emergency'

    News In a slight from climate campaigners, the Nationals were represented by a lump of coal after Pat Conaghan failed to turn up to the forum.

    • 1st May 2019 11:00 AM
    Driver escapes semi-trailer rollover on Pacific Highway

    premium_icon Driver escapes semi-trailer rollover on Pacific Highway

    Breaking Heavy traffic conditions expect significant delays.

    Nats look to shore up Cowper with $10-million pledge

    premium_icon Nats look to shore up Cowper with $10-million pledge

    News Federal Government backs Council to attract new industries

    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    News $1 a week for first 12 weeks gives you access to vital local news