Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Surprise for cops who pull over man on bicycle

by Amanda Robbemond
14th Apr 2019 3:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who was seen riding a bicycle without a helmet and speaking on a mobile was also allegedly found with drugs.

On April 9 around 1.50am, police patrolling in Chinderah stopped and spoke to a 30-year-old man.

He was allegedly not wearing a bicycle helmet and speaking on a mobile phone.

After police pulled him over, they allegedly found drug paraphernalia and amphetamines.

The man will appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on May 6.

Earlier in the week, Tweed police pulled over a motorist driving a blue Nissan Pulsar on Beach Avenue, South Golden Beach, close to Byron Bay.

The driver, a French tourist, was subjected to a random breath test, where it is alleged he blew over the legal limit.

The 24-year-old allegedly blew 0.096, after allegedly admitting to drinking several beers.

He will appear on May 27 at Mullumbimby Local Court.

More Stories

crime drugs editors picks police

Top Stories

    Gelding ready to rocket home for maiden win

    premium_icon Gelding ready to rocket home for maiden win

    News TOMORROW a local backmarker with an incredible burst of speed is looking to live up to his potential, and trainer Jim Jarvis is confident he'll do just that.

    Surfer flown to Sydney for specialist treatment

    premium_icon Surfer flown to Sydney for specialist treatment

    News THE man has suffered suspected spinal injuries.

    GO TIME: Service centre officially unveiled

    premium_icon GO TIME: Service centre officially unveiled

    News THE facility has given consumers an extra choice on the Pacific Hwy.

    AFL North Coast welcome new partner

    premium_icon AFL North Coast welcome new partner

    News FOOTY code bring on board a well-known local brand.