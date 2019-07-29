Bike shop on the move with electric trend

Trilogy Cycles owner Keith Maricich at his new Weyba Rd, Noosa premises.

Trilogy Cycles owner Keith Maricich at his new Weyba Rd, Noosa premises. Alan Lander

THE purists won't like it.

But according to Trilogy Cycles owner Keith Maricich, electric bikes are the new black on two wheels.

"There used to be a stigma [about them] that they were 'older persons' bikes, but all ages are getting on now; they're so much fun," Mr Maricich said.

He knows a bit about bikes and Noosa, having traded in Noosa Junction for four years, and has recently relocated to shop space on Weyba Road in a row of retail premises once known only for food and coffee.

It's a smart move - two doors up is Little Cove Coffee Company's cafe, a mecca for local and visiting cyclists.

"It's a bigger space here and a better location; there's a lot more foot traffic here," Mr Maricich said.

"There are a lot of bike shops in Noosa, with different brands.

"Noosa targets itself as a cycling destination, with a lot of triathlon groups, training camps, the Noosa Classic cycling event.

"There's a bit of a change to this little precinct; it has always been food outlets."

"Not conventional retail bike shops not trade in shopping centres. "There's good parking out the back - and more visibility on Weyba Rd."

The world of cycling has exploded in recent years, and there are now so many new brands of bike and supply equipment available, Mr Maricich said.

"We try to be a one-stop shop, but it's hard to keep everything [they need]; we try to accommodate, and we have a qualified mechanic on board which keeps us busy," he said.

Trilogy stocks Scott and BMC bikes as its main brands, with wide price ranges.

"For a mountain bike these days, the entry level is about $550 to $600 to get someone started. Then they go up to $21,000," Mr Maricich said.

"At that level they are made of super-light carbon, and the drive train and all components are top-level."

And the purposes for bike styles is expanding dramatically.

"Not just road bikes, there are mountain enduros, cross country, aero, gravel bikes are becoming more popular, and there's a good network of rail trails," he said.

"There's the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail, which goes through Gympie, Goomeri and Kilkivan.

"Within road cycling there are people doing a lot of different things - it makes it harder to stock enough bikes."

"Many older people are getting out and riding electric mountain bikes now.

"The range for an electric town bike probably gets up to 120km.

"It makes it nice and easy to get up to the hinterland; electric bikes are definitely where it's going.

"Our best-selling is a Scott Genius - it has good suspension, and starts around $7000."