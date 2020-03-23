Menu
Health

Biggest spike yet: New Qld cases jump 60 to 319

Domanii Cameron
Domanii Cameron
23rd Mar 2020 10:22 AM

 

QUEENSLAND has recorded its highest increase of coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period, with 60 new cases confirmed overnight.

Chief Health Officer of Queensland, Dr Jeanette Young, confirmed the increase too the state's total number of cases to 319.

It comes as Queensland hospitals have begun rescheduling elective surgeries.

The State Government is considering closing Queensland's borders.

 

 

 

ELITE GIRLS' SCHOOL CLOSED AFTER PARENTS TEST POSITIVE

ST Margaret's Anglican Girls School in Brisbane will be closed today after three parents tested positive to COVID-19 over the weekend.

The school will be closed to students however teachers will be on site finalising their online learning plans today.

The school will confirm later today whether it will open or remain closed tomorrow.

It comes as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed schools across the state would remain open.

Originally published as Biggest spike yet: New Qld cases jump 60 to 319

