Biggest mistakes we're making in our yellow bins

THERE have been some major changes to the way we recycle, and councils are concerned that residents may be getting it wrong.

Last month seven local councils launched the #RecycleRight campaign, outlining six simple tips to help locals recycle waste correctly.

The focus on recycling properly comes after China's National Sword Policy, which placed tighter restrictions on the levels of contamination they will accept in recycling streams.

However Lismore City Council, whose Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre processes the majority of Northern Rivers' recycling, believes residents may still be getting it wrong.

One of the biggest changes made to what cannot be recycled is soft plastics, which are no longer accepted for recycling in yellow bins.

This includes all plastic bags, even if they have a recycling symbol, are degradable or compostable, as well as other soft plastics including cling wrap, chip packets and bread bags.

While soft plastics are no longer accepted in council bin collections, residents can continue to recycle them through supermarket soft plastic recycling programs such as REDcycle collection bins located at participating Coles and Woolworths stores across the region.

Items smaller than a credit card must also be kept out of your yellow bin.

This means you will need to remove lids from bottles, beer bottles and small containers.

Before placing your recyclable containers and jars into the bin, you must rinse or wipe them to ensure they are clean.

If you are still confused about what you can recycle, just keep it simple, and only recycle paper and cardboard, steel and aluminium cans, glass bottles and jars, plastic bottles and containers and Resource Recovery Collection Satchels.

Despite an increase in waste going into the red bin, a Lismore council spokeswoman said they had no plans to increase bin size or conduct extra collections.

Instead the council encourages residents to use reusable items such as coffee cups, water bottles, plastic bags and containers to minimise waste, as well as making a commitment to buy products with minimal packaging or items made from recycled products.