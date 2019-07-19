Biggest fashion trends tipped for Splendour
SURE you might have your gum boots and winter woolies packed for Splendour in the Grass, but for many festival fashion goes way beyond the practical.
There are the tried and true music festival staples, such as boho chic and barely-there outfits, but each year there are new eye-catching trends that make a bold statement.
If Coachella is America's 'influencer Olympics', then surely Splendour is Australia's equivalent.
So what will punters be wearing at Splendour this weekend?
Animal print
This major fashion trend of 2019 is sure to be ever-present at the North Byron Parklands.
But expect it to be dialled up a notch with clashing prints, sequins and bright colours.
Glitter, bling and more glitter
Whether you're going for the mermaid look, temporary adornments like face jewels and temporary tattoos or metres of sequins, light-catching looks will make sure you stand out from the crowd.
Guys can get in on this trend too with metallic fabrics, face paint and glitter beards.
Chunky knits and furs
With temperatures dipping down into the single digits at night, everyone will be looking to rug up when the sun goes down.
Chunky weaves, fluffy fake furs and over-sized fits are all the rage this winter - a trend everyone can get on board with when the mercury plummets.
Boho
Think flowing cotton and lace, suede fringe, wavy locks and flower crowns. This look will never go out of style and local fashion labels like Spell are meeting the demand.
Neon
If the looks from the recent Glastonbury Festival in the UK are anything to go by, then neon will be back with a vengeance.
Weird and wacky
For some eager festival-goers, their attire is all about getting attention. From matching group outfits to onesies and home-made designs, the only limit is your imagination and ingenuity.
Splendour in the Grass is on at the North Byron Parklands today through Sunday.