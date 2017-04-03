Bigger is better for local charity op shop

NEW ADDRESS: The location may be new but the happy, helpful team is still the same.

WHEN is comes to generosity and showing community spirit, Coffs Coast locals are quick to help.

There is a growing need for free or accessible food, clothing and household items in our community and LifeHouse Care is one charity organisation tackling the task.

Lifehouse Care has moved into a bigger warehouse at 169 Orlando St which will enable the team to manage the growing needs of the community and also the amount contributions it receives.

"Our team of staff and volunteers is thrilled with the new warehouse location and the bigger food pantry; it's going to enable us to increase how much help we can deliver every single week,” Steve Adams, Op Shops Manager said.

Customers on the look out for treasure and bargains now have the convenience of being able to check out the Op Shop connected to the warehouse.

Winter is coming and Pastor Tony Peter from the LifeHouse Care Crisis Centre is hoping the easy parking at the new warehouse will encourage people to drop off blankets and warm clothing on their way to work.

"There's a huge need for blankets and other items every winter as the weather really starts to take a toll on those without proper accommodation, or on those without the finances to take care of themselves and their kids,” Pastor Tony Peter said.

"We're so grateful to anyone who can help out in this way.”

To donate goods to LifeHouse Care Shops, drop them to at warehouse or call the pick up service on 6658 0055.