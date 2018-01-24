Bigger earthquake possible after swarm of quakes hit

SHAKY GROUND: Multiple earthquakes have been recorded in Bellingen and Dorrigo in the past few days.

SHAKY GROUND: Multiple earthquakes have been recorded in Bellingen and Dorrigo in the past few days. Geoscience Australia

UPDATE: COFFS Harbour has been rocked by a magnitude 4.2 earthquake.

Geosciences Australia reported the earthquake hit at 13.28pm.

The NSW Incidents says there is no tsunami warning current for the Coffs Coast.

A tsunami warning has not been issued for the Coffs Coast this afternoon following the 4.2 magnitude earthquake.

EARLIER: A BIGGER earthquake could hit the Coffs Coast after 15 shook Dorrigo and Bellingen in the past few days.

Geoscience Australia seismologist Hugh Glanville said earthquakes in this region were rare.

"It's pretty unusual," Mr Glanville said.

"We haven't had a swarm (of earthquakes) in that area for a long time."

But after the swarm of quakes ranging from a 2-3 magnitude shook up the local area, he could not rule out a larger one.

"There is always the chance of a bigger earthquake," he said.

"We never rule out the chance of a bigger earthquake."

We’ve been receiving #earthquake felt reports from Port Macquarie to Coffs Harbour, concentrated near Southwest Rocks to Nambucca Heads. It's not unusual to get a swarm of earthquakes when stresses exceed the strength of the rock. Felt one? Report it via https://t.co/XGjZvsroP3. pic.twitter.com/OPGR2iSLxu — Geoscience Australia (@GeoscienceAus) January 23, 2018

Three earthquakes were detected in the area this morning, the largest a 3.3 magnitude at Bellingen.

Mr Glanville said a 3-plus magnitude earthquake could be felt up to 50km away and lasting for up to 10 seconds.

"People describe it like a truck passing through your house," he said.

While he said a magnitude 2 earthquake caused a short shake and may cause a "bang".

Mr Glanville said the earthquakes around Dorrigo and Bellingen at this stage had not caused any damage but ones over a magnitude 4 were likely to cause damage.

He said earthquakes were not unusual in NSW with between 100-200 reported each year.