Bigger better cycle challenge

GET PEDALLING: This year's C.ex McDonalds Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge will be held on October 28.

HOPES are high that a change of date and some other initiatives will see more than 1000 take part in this year's C.ex McDonalds Cycle Challenge.

This year's event will see riders begin their rides on October 28 at the Jetty Foreshore rather than an early August ride starting a Geoff King Motors Park

"The warmer weather at that time of year means there'll be be more riders out training and be able to attract more riders, particularly those not in Coffs Harbour,” event organiser Judy Smith said.

A project of Coffs City Rotary the cycle challenge will be entering its ninth year in 2018.

While there's still the family 10km ride which will take riders on two loops of of a track from the Jetty Foreshore to the edge of the south wall and back, other rides for cyclists on the big day will include a 30km event and the longer 60km and 100km rides.

Plans are afoot for the serious riders to introduce a 165km ride which will take the peleton out to Bellingen then all the way on Giinagay Way through Nambucca Heads and Macksville and back.

Smith said no matter what level cyclist you are, there's an event for you when the cycle challenge comes around.

"Last year I think our youngest riders a 4 year-old and our oldest rider was 76,” she said.

"The Cycle Challenge really does have something for everyone.”