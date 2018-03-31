Menu
Login
GET PEDALLING: This year's C.ex McDonalds Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge will be held on October 28.
GET PEDALLING: This year's C.ex McDonalds Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge will be held on October 28. Brad Greenshields
Cycling & MTB

Bigger better cycle challenge

Brad Greenshields
by
31st Mar 2018 4:00 AM

HOPES are high that a change of date and some other initiatives will see more than 1000 take part in this year's C.ex McDonalds Cycle Challenge.

This year's event will see riders begin their rides on October 28 at the Jetty Foreshore rather than an early August ride starting a Geoff King Motors Park

"The warmer weather at that time of year means there'll be be more riders out training and be able to attract more riders, particularly those not in Coffs Harbour,” event organiser Judy Smith said.

A project of Coffs City Rotary the cycle challenge will be entering its ninth year in 2018.

While there's still the family 10km ride which will take riders on two loops of of a track from the Jetty Foreshore to the edge of the south wall and back, other rides for cyclists on the big day will include a 30km event and the longer 60km and 100km rides.

Plans are afoot for the serious riders to introduce a 165km ride which will take the peleton out to Bellingen then all the way on Giinagay Way through Nambucca Heads and Macksville and back.

Smith said no matter what level cyclist you are, there's an event for you when the cycle challenge comes around.

"Last year I think our youngest riders a 4 year-old and our oldest rider was 76,” she said.

"The Cycle Challenge really does have something for everyone.”

coffs city rotary coffs coast coffs coast cycle challenge coffs harbour cycling
Coffs Coast Advocate
Huge TAS team for Coffs Coast Ocean Swims

Huge TAS team for Coffs Coast Ocean Swims

Swimming A RECORD team of competitors from The Armidale School is preparing to brave the waters for the iconic Beachside Radiology Coffs Coast Ocean Swims.

  • 31st Mar 2018 4:00 AM
Bright idea makes moving easier for sea changers

Bright idea makes moving easier for sea changers

News Entrepreneur Roger Tindale has great idea to build bush towns

Highway bridge named in honour of dedicated local

Highway bridge named in honour of dedicated local

News The new Urunga bridge over the Kalang River has been dedicated

Treasured north coast creek unsafe for swimming after spill

Treasured north coast creek unsafe for swimming after spill

News Coffs Harbour City Council has made an urgent call to swimmers

Local Partners