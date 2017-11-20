Hints of new initiatives to create bigger and better Rally

FOUR days of full speed action on the Coffs Coast has come to an end with success on all fronts.

This year, the Kennards Hire Rally Australia had increased crowd numbers from locals and tourists and there's ideas for possible changes during next year's competition.

"What we delivered over the last three days is a validation to why Rally Australia can claim to be one of the best organised rounds in the championship," said Ben Rainsford, Rally Australia chairman.

"This year was another success and the rain coming over the mountains and off the ocean on Sunday morning tested the crews and officials but they got through and I'm very proud of them.

"The increase in crowd numbers has been fantastic and it's great to see the Coffs businesses and community get behind things like the service park.

"Rally will be back in Coffs next year, we've got a few things different, some a little more controversial on all fronts.

"We might try and get a bit further into some of the other forests and bring in some of the challenges that might have existed inside the southern cross stage?

"The new specification cars certainly achieved what they set out to achieve, seven different winners and three first time winners. It was a very tight championship.

"We will go straight into debrief mode and pull apart things we know worked well and things that need a bit of polish."